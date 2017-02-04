Katherine Heigl Posts Adorable Newborn Photo And Reveals Plans For Another Baby

The former star of Grey’s Anatomy took to Instagram to share an adorable photo of herself with her 5-week old newborn Joshua Jr. that will melt your heart. The baby is the first biological child she’s had with her husband of ten years, but when speaking with PEOPLE, Katherine Heigl revealed she’s already interested in having more.

@joshbkelley caught me soaking up some morning baby love…❤️❤️❤️❤️ A photo posted by Katherine Heigl (@katherineheigl) on Feb 3, 2017 at 11:53am PST

Heigl captioned the photo “@joshbkelley caught me soaking up some morning baby love…” and it’s clear just how much she adores her newborn. The pair has already adopted two daughters, 8-year-old Nancy Leigh and 4-year-old Adalaide.

The Doubt star is definitely interested in expanding her family, but whether that’s through the traditional route or through adoption, it sounds like it doesn’t really matter. “I still want more children,” Heigl told PEOPLE. “I’d get pregnant again, and I still am very inspired by adoption. I also have been thinking a lot about fostering.”

The proud parents currently have an even bigger household, as Heigl’s niece Madison is living with them at their ranch in Utah. “This kid is a horsewoman, and that’s what she wants to do,” she says for reasons on why her niece is there.

Heigl and her husband are more than happy to have another girl around the house and that she and her husband are “part of the village that’s helping raise her.” Heigl adds, “She’s such a good example for my girls. She’s passionate and committed to what she loves.”

Her two adopted daughters already have solidified roles in the household, with their mom saying, “Nancy Leigh is my very, very smart, very compassionate, very big-hearted little gal. She’s totally Mommy’s little helper and loves being the big sister.”

As far as the middle sister goes, “Adalaide has so much just inherent self-esteem, which I am so proud of and so grateful for,” Heigl explains.

Although she’s only four, Heigl is confident in her daughter’s upbringing, admitting, “When you’re raising girls, you want them to be confident and you want them to love who they are. With Adalaide, I’m not gonna have any problems with that.”

