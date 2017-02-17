Kate Hudson Reveals Thoughts About Her Trying Online Dating

Kate Hudson has spoken out on her thoughts regarding online dating and the Deepwater Horizon star thinks it’s totally “weird.”

Earlier this week, the mother of two joined The Ellen DeGeneres show and opened up about her dating life, her “first love,” and her passions.

Even though the 37-year-old actress split from her fiancé Matthew Bellamy several years ago, Hudson hasnt’ attempted online dating. In fact, she hasn’t even considered trying it.

“I think, why don’t you just meet a guy at Starbucks?” Hudson said. “Why doesn’t a guy have the guts to just go up and say, ‘Hey, I’m so-and-so. How ’bout we hang out?’ Maybe I’m old school.”

The How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days star did acknowledge the fact that “a lot of celebrity types” are engaging in the online dating scene, but she “can’t imagine” getting involved in it.

The Fabletics co-founder said that she may give dating websites a try when she gets older, but for now it all jus seems “weird.”

“Cut to, you’re staring at your television and wondering why you don’t have a date,” Hudson said jokingly.

Always a pleasure chatting with @theellenshow 🙏😘✌️. @Fabletics #Repost @theellenshow ・・・ @KateHudson is here tomorrow. Peace out. A post shared by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) on Feb 16, 2017 at 10:04pm PST

During the interview with Ellen DeGeneres, Hudson explained that music is a huge part of her life. Earlier this week she actually posted a video of her singing a Rihanna song on Instagram, and she sounds amazing.

Hudson shared the video with the caption: “We got love on the brain and sending you all [heart emoji]! Happy Valentine’s Day from our fam to yours!”

We got love on the brain and sending you all ❤’s! Happy Valentine’s Day from our fam to yours 💋 A post shared by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) on Feb 14, 2017 at 7:20pm PST

Hudson’s followers went absolutely bonkers after she posted the singing video and showered the post with more than 1 million views and over 124k likes on Instagram.

What are your thoughts about Kate Hudson’s comments about online dating?

