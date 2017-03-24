An Animated Kardashians Show Could Be Coming To TV

For all of those Keeping Up With the Kardashians fans out there, you may be able to watch the celebrity family even more!

An all-new report has surfaced claiming that Kris Jenner is shopping around an idea to do an animated show based on the lives of Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, and Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

Kris Jenner reportedly met with Harvey Weinstein’s L.A. company earlier in March to pitch the show, according to TMZ.

Even though it is an animated series, the show will be looking at a primetime slot meaning that children would not be the intended audience.

While the majority of the KUWTK clan will be involved, one character that will not be featured on the show is Caitlyn Jenner.

The Kardashians are no strangers to the world of animation, several of the Kardashian-Jenner girls have their own mobile apps. In fact, Kim Kardashian‘s mobile app has been one of her biggest revenue streams since it launched.

In addition to the animated series, 61-year-old momager Kris Jenner is trying to get her son Rob Kardashian his own reality show following his split from Blac Chyna.

“[Kris] is in talks with execs about getting Rob his own dating show called Rob’s Romance,” a source close to Kris said, according to InTouch Weekly. “It’s going to have a similar vibe to The Bachelor. He’ll wine and dine some of the girls at fancy celebrity hangouts, but others will be taken to fast-food restaurants like Taco Bell and Burger King.”

Not only is Kris attempting to secure a reality series for her son, but she is also trying to find a new match for the Arthur George sock creator.

“Kris wants to make sure rob meets someone who loves him for him,” the insider said.

Would you be interested in watching an animated show about the Kardashians?

