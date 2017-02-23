Kanye West Has Spoken Out Against Kylie Jenner

Kanye West is now preparing to wage a business war against his sister-in-law Kylie Jenner.

The “Fade” rapper has launched a new cosmetic line through his creative content company called DONDA that will rival the 19-year-old model’s Kylie Cosmetics.

According to TMZ, Kanye West has filed legal documents declaring his plans to produce a new line of makeup, lotions, and other cosmetic products. While the Grammy-winning artist seems to be confident in his new venture, he will be hard-pressed to lure customers away from Kylie Jenner. The Lip Kit creator’s products sell out in minutes and oftentimes resell on eBay at 10 times the retail price.

The company name Donda came from Kanye’s mother who passed away back in 2007. She died due to heart disease and complications with plastic surgeries, according to Hot New Hip Hop.

The 39-year-old hip-hop artist announced his intentions to go all Martha Stewart and launch a lifestyle brand that includes all types of products including cars, planes, credit cards, restaurants, and alternative energy sources.

In 2016, the husband of Kim Kardashian tweeted a visual chart with all of his creative ideas. The graphic gives a glimpse into Kanye West’s ambitious hopes for his brand that shows he hopes to have a cure for cancer, amusement parks, seven-screen movie experience among other ideas.

He shared the photo with the caption: “Here is my Donda chart that I wrote 4 years ago that everyone laughed at…”

Here is my Donda chart that I wrote 4 years ago that everyone laughed at… pic.twitter.com/g1po6Z3H55 — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) February 15, 2016

Kanye West already has his successful Yeezy brand with Adidas, which was the basis of another riff between him and Kylie lately after she joined rival brand Puma as an ambassador. Not only is Kylie competing against Kanye in the athletic apparel, but also she and Kendall Jenner have their own clothing line that just dropped all new items.

Do you think Kanye’s makeup products will give Kylie Jenner’s cosmetics line serious competition?

