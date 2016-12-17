Kanye West Isn’t Healed, But Is ‘Conquering’ His Mental Health Issues

Even though it seems like Kanye West is back to his regular routine, a source says that the rapper isn’t back to his normal self. That being said, it doesn’t look like West will be slowing down or taking any breaks now that he is out of the hospital.

In the two weeks that Kanye has been out of the hospital, he has caused quite a stir. The rapper was first seen doing some small things, such as riding bikes with friends and visiting an art exhibit before it opened. But it was his recent visit to meet with President-elect Donald Trump that has people wondering if West is actually working on his recovery, or if he is heading right back down the path to the hospital.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“He’s recovering, but not recovered,” a source said about the rapper’s mental health condition. “He’s sick and every day he gets better.”

As it turns out, what caused West to finally break was Kim Kardashian‘s Paris robbery back in October. A source close to the couple said that before he was forced to seek help, West hadn’t been making a lot of sense when he spoke and he had been sending strange text messages. Fans at his concerts will remember that between Kardashian’s robbery and West’s hospitalization, the rapper went off long rants on stage.

West’s eventual and complete breakdown was a result of stress and sleep deprivation. A friend of his says, “This is something he will deal with for life, but he can conquer it.” Let’s just hope that Kardashian can “conquer” it too, as it’s clearly put a lot of stress on the reality star also.

More: Kim Kardashian And Kanye West To Spend Holidays Together As A Family, Source Says, Kanye West Makes First Public Appearance Since Leaving The Hospital, Kim Kardashian Still ‘Seems Miserable’ After Kanye West Hospitalization, Source Says

[H/T PEOPLE]