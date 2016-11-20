Kanye West Concert Turns Into a Rant About Beyonce and Jay-Z, Ends Show Early

Like him or hate him

Kanye West is a real man

WARNING: this video contains explicit language US Weekly reports West’s last performance on his Saint Pablo tour in Sacramento, California gave fans a lot more of Kanye’s mind than his music.

West took the stage 90 minutes late on Saturday, November 19th. After the delay he played three songs and then halted the show to treat the audience to a rant about Beyonce and Jay-Z.

“Beyoncé, I was hurt. I went down seven years on behalf of you … I am putting my career, my life, my public standing at risk when I talk to y’all like this. This is a moment in the matrix, bro. …”

“Beyoncé, I was hurt because I hear that you said you wouldn’t perform unless you won Video of the Year over me and over ‘Hotline Bling.’ In my opinion … now don’t go dissing Beyoncé, she’s great. Taylor Swift is great. We are all great people. We are all equal. But sometimes we be playing the politics too much and forget who we are just to win.”

He called out some unfinished business between him and Jay-Z too, “Jay Z — call me, bruh,” he said. “You still ain’t called me. Jay Z, I know you got killers. Please don’t send them at my head.”

Then, after finishing with Music’s First Couple, West takes a jab at Hillary Clinton to boos and cheers from the crowd.

“This Saint Pablo tour is the most relevant [thing] happening. If your old ass keeps following old models, you’ll be Hillary Clinton.”

He also had some beef with radio stationsin general, “Radio, f–k you! Oh yeah, I’m on my Trump s–t tonight. Radio — f–k you!”

The whole rant took about a half an hour, after which West dropped the mic and left the stage, ending the show.

This comes only a week after he halted another of his concerts to let fans know he would have voted for reality-show host, Trump, if he had voted.

“I told y’all I didn’t vote, right?” he told the crowd in San Jose, California. “What I didn’t tell you … if I were to have voted I would have voted on Trump.”

