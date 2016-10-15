Kaley Cuoco Tries The Cupping Trend

Kaley Cuoco is joining the party – the cupping party! Cuoco posted a classic mirror picture of after her first cupping session, and what do you know, she loves it!

I jumped on the cupping bandwagon and I liked it 🙌🏽 A photo posted by @normancook on Oct 13, 2016 at 8:51pm PDT

Lea Michele, Kim Kardashian West, Michael Phelps, and the veteran-cupper Gwyneth Paltrow.

Paltrow said in a statement, “Anytime I do anything for a while, there’s always a ‘she’s insane, but then people catch on. So I almost can’t go to an acupuncturist now without them thanking me for introducing the world to cupping.”

So what exactly is cupping? Cupping is a form of Chinese medicine that when applied and suctioned to the skin it creates blood flow. Since it is a type of deep tissue massage it can be a form of relaxation and to alleviate any pain. So that kind of eases everyone’s minds, while it looks a little aggressive, it’s actually healing.

This article first appeared on Womanista.com