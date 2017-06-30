Kaley Cuoco Shares Photo With Boyfriend That Is All Hands

Kaley Cuoco shared a new snap with her boyfriend, Karl Cook, and it is absolutely adorable. On Wednesday evening, the Big Bang Theory star took to Instagram posted the pic showing them unable to keep their hands off of one another.

The 31-year-old actress shared the photo with the caption: “Doing my favourite thing with my favourite human…@mrtankcook adorbs photo cred @mxday.”

Doing my favourite thing with my favourite human 🐎💏🦄🐴 @mrtankcook adorbs photo cred @mxday A photo posted by @normancook on Feb 8, 2017 at 2:13pm PST

In the picture, both Cuoco and Cook are rocking riding pants and their protective headgear as they appear to be taking a break from riding horses, which is one of their most beloved activities and also how they came to meet.

Both Kaley and her new beau were photographed smiling from ear-to-ear as they embraced one another. With Karl’s arms wrapped around Kaley’s waist, the lovebirds looked as happy as could be.

Since posting on Instagram, the Wedding Ringer actress’ followers showered the snap with more than 96k likes and hundreds of comments describing how cute the two of them look together.

“You both look so amazingly happy,” one fan wrote.

“Adorbs!!! You’ve got a winner there!” another commented.

Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook seem to be falling head over heels for one another and can’t help but show it on social media. Earlier this week, Kaley shared a picture of the two of them hanging out during a rainy day and they are the definition of couples’ goals.

“We love rain days @mrtankcook,” Cuoco captioned the pic.

We love rainy days ☔️💕 @mrtankcook A photo posted by @normancook on Feb 7, 2017 at 9:16am PST

The photo shows Cuoco rocking a hoodie sweatshirt while wrapping her man up in a hug and laying a kiss on his cheek.

As evidenced by their social media accounts, Kaley and Karl spend a significant amount of time together and that she is totally “smitten” with him.

“They seem to be in a good spot right now. She is always traveling with him. It’s not as much her schedule but more so his,” a source close to the couple recently said while talking with E! News. “She never knows when she’s going to be in town because she goes whenever and wherever he goes. She is super smitten.”

Do you think this is the cutest photo of Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook that she has posted?

