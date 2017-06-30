Kaley Cuoco Gets Photobombed By Hilarious, Large Guest

Kaley Cuoco’s latest pic on social media showed her getting photobombed by a rather large, hairy prankster. On Wednesday, the Big Bang Theory star took to Instagram to post a photo that showed a horse named Benji jumping into her photo and it is adorable.

Benji 🐴💙 A post shared by @normancook on Feb 15, 2017 at 4:03pm PST

The 31-year-old actress shared the snap with the simple caption, “Benji,” with a horse emoji and a blue heart emoji.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The black and white pic shows Kaley Cuoco with her back leaned up against the stable as the large horse peers over the railing. The photo seems to catch Benji in the moments before giving Kaley some slobbery kisses on the back of her head.

Kaley’s followers clearly thought that this photo was super cute as they showered the snap with more than 77k likes and hundreds of comments.

When she isn’t cutting up with the gang of BBT, Kaley Cuoco is actually a professional horseback rider. She regularly competes in competitions and just this week Cuoco has posted a slew of photos from her most recent equestrian event.

One of the photos showed Kaley taking a huge jump on riding a majestic, whitish-silver horse. The image caught the actress while blinking so she posted the photo with the hilarious caption: “When you fall asleep mid jump #eyescompletelyclosed.”

When you fall asleep mid jump 🙈💤💤 #eyescompletelyclosed A post shared by @normancook on Feb 16, 2017 at 11:09am PST

Also on Wednesday, Kaley Cuoco shared a photo riding a different chestnut-colored steed. She was photographed while in mid-air and was sporting an intense expression on her face as the horse successfully mastered the obstacle.

“Counting down the minutes till this princess is back in the show ring with me! #nettypie photo cred @kristinlee_photo,” Kaley captioned the pic.

Counting down the minutes till this princess is back in the show ring with me! #nettypie 🦄 photo cred @kristinlee_photo 💕 A post shared by @normancook on Feb 14, 2017 at 8:29pm PST

To keep up with Kaley Cuoco, follow her on Instagram here.

What is your favorite Kaley Cuoco Instagram pic?

Up Next: Kaley Cuoco Just Revealed A Spandex-Filled Valentine’s Day Photo | Kaley Cuoco Just Can’t Let Her Boyfriend Do His Job | Big Bang Theory Star Kaley Cuoco Gives A Huge Smooch In New Pic, But Not With Her Boyfriend | Kaley Cuoco Shares Photo With Boyfriend That Is All Hands

[H/T Instagram: Kaley Cuoco]