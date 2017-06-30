Kaley Cuoco Shares Intense Cupping Photo

Looks like Kaley Cuoco was inspired by Michael Phelps and the world-class athletes at 2016’s Rio Olympics. The Big Bang Theory star took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a photo that showed her receiving the “cupping” recovery treatment that leaves circular bruises all over one’s skin.

Hurts so good #nofilter #cupping 👀 #horsegirltanlines A post shared by @normancook on Mar 8, 2017 at 6:17pm PST

The 31-year-old actress captioned the snap: “Hurts so good #nofilter #cupping #horsegirltanlines.”

Most noticeable in the eye-catching image is Cuoco’s huge moth tattoo on her back and the distinct tan lines on her shoulders. The blond bombshell got the ink slapped on her back to cover up a previous tat of her and ex-husband Ryan Sweeting’s wedding date, according to Entertainment Tonight.

For those who don’t know, “cupping” is an ancient healing practice that is used in order to alleviate pain, stress, and other types of inflammation. Because Kaley is such an avid horseback rider, she likely experiences a great deal or soreness and muscle tension.

Kaley Cuoco has been riding horses professionally for years, and she regularly posts photos showing off her mad skills on social media. In fact, the Wedding Ringer actress met her current boyfriend, Karl Cook, at an equestrian event.

Since that fateful moment at the stables when Karl and Kaley bumped into one another, the two have seemed almost inseparable. This past week, the two of them had to go several days without seeing one another. On Monday, Karl Cook took to Instagram to post a heartfelt message about Kaley returning home.

Cook captioned the selfie: “Finally back together after the longest week ever and wouldn’t you know it, my lovey has a shirt that speaks to me so perfectly. I love you so much honey. You know what ruby, we love you too, you just love laying and wiggling right into the middle of us.”

Finally back together after the longest week ever and wouldn’t you know it, my lovey has a shirt that speaks to me so perfectly. I love you so much honey. You know what ruby, we love you too, you just love laying and wiggling right into the middle of us😊😘 A post shared by Karl Cook (@mrtankcook) on Mar 5, 2017 at 8:53pm PST

