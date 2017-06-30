Kaley Cuoco Calls Out Jim Parsons For Ditching Big Bang Theory Cast At SAG Awards

Last night’s Screen Actors Guild Awards was full of memorable moments, from celebrities taking their time in the spotlight to deliver powerful political messages to Winona Ryder releasing a hilarious string of varied facial expressions when Stranger Things won the Outstanding Performance By An Ensemble Cast. One of the best interactions of the night, however, took place between Kaley Cuoco and Jim Parsons before the festivities even began, when they were being interviewed for E! Online.

The entire cast of The Big Bang Theory was nominated for the ensemble cast in a comedy series, as they often receive nominations for their performances on the hit sitcom.

In addition to being nominated for his work on The Big Bang Theory, Parsons was also nominated in another category, which was for an ensemble cast in a dramatic film for Hidden Figures.

Parsons was clearly excited to get to work with two phenomenal casts, but unbeknownst to Cuoco, Parsons was scheduled to sit with his Hidden Figures co-stars instead of at the Big Bang Theory table.

The interchange was obviously in jest, but seeing the two even jokingly argue was adorable.

Cuoco weighed in, saying, “Do you hear this? He just moves right into the Hidden Figures table. OK! This is news to me, if you can’t tell,” while pretending to be offended.

Parsons tried to explain himself, noting, “I was only part of that decision!” and added, “Here’s what happens: you can’t sit in both.”

The actress refused to accept his explanation, countering by saying, “Would it be weird if I sat at the Modern Family table?” Parsons went along with the bit, insinuating that there was drama on the set of the sitcom, “You broke the news! There’s in-fighting on Big Bang!”

Luckily, the two tables were close to one another so things wouldn’t escalate to fisticuffs, and everyone in the interview assured each other they loved one another as to not let the rumor mill get too out of hand.

