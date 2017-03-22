Jwoww Shows Off Incredible Figure In New Instagram Pics

Jwoww has worked extremely hard to get her body into tip-top shape and loves to show it off on social media. On Tuesday evening, the Jersey Shore alum took to Instagram to unleash a steamy snap in which she put her fit physique on full display.

The 31-year-old captioned the photo: “#ad Tummy Game Plan? I’ve sooo got this @flattummytea! If your ready to do something about your tummy tea area, and wanna get it tight and right – this tea will get you there. It’s on sale, 20% off the price on their website right now so go check them out!”

The eyebrow-raising photo shows the mother of two wearing a sizzling hot workout outfit complete with a black sports bra and high-waisted yoga pants. The ensemble flaunted Jwoww’s busty build and toned abs as she held up several bags of Flat Tummy Tea. She completed her look with a pair of glasses and a simple diamond necklace.

Jwoww’s loyal fanbase clearly enjoyed looking at the pic as they showered the post with more than 22k likes and a slew of comments about how trim she looks.

Since her days as an MTV reality star, Jwoww has drastically altered her lifestyle. As opposed to partying it up every summer with Snooki and the rest of the Jersey Shore crew, Jwoww now puts her children and exercise towards to top of her priority list.

Earlier this week, Jwoww posted another pic showing her in a sports bra. She wore her long locks in braided pigtails and showcased her ample cleavage in a skintight sports bra. Jwoww shared the photo with a slew of flexing arm emojis in the caption.

Jwoww isn’t the only celeb that has been promoting Flat Tummy Tea, Teen Mom OG star Farrah Abraham posted a photo on Instagram to advocate for the weight loss beverage. However, her pic wasn’t received quite as well by her followers. Learn more here.

What do you think are Jwoww’s sexiest workout pics?

