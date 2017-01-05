Justin Timberlake Sinks Two Half Court Shots

Throughout his incredible career, Justin Timberlake has dominated the world of music, movies, television, and now he’s taking his skills to the basketball court. The performer recently had an opportunity to have some fun playing basketball on the Los Angeles Lakers’ home court, and as you can see from the video below, might have a shot at joining the team.

Justin Timberlake drained TWO half court shots then had a dance party with his wife, Jessica Biel! pic.twitter.com/M5YDm1dpXK — TMZ (@TMZ) January 4, 2017

While messing around in a casual game of one-on-one, the singer decided to launch the ball from half court, and to everyone’s surprise, sank the shot. If that wasn’t impressive enough, Timberlake went back for seconds on the impressive shot and sank it once again.

After proving his skills on the court, Timberlake attended the game with his wife Jessica Biel in their VIP booth. When caught on camera, the showman couldn’t help but give the crowd a few moves and he and Biel celebrated with some fancy footwork.

Our heart goes out to Timberlake, who has not only found success in music, movies, TV, love, and now sports. Hopefully some day he realizes that good things come to those who wait! Chin up, Justin. Don’t cry us a river.

[H/T Twitter/TMZ]