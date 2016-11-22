Justin Bieber Reveals New, Huge Chest Tattoo At Show

Pop superstar Justin Bieber reavealed his new tattoo at a concert and it is enormous.

At the jam-packed stadium in Italy over the weekend, the 22-year-old singer pulled up his shirt to showcase the fresh new ink which reads, “Son of God” across his abs.

The “Love Yourself” singer definitely isn’t afraid of needles as he already has 56 tattoos all over his body, many of which reflect his Christian faith such as a portrait of Jesus on his leg.

Other tats include his right arm being almost entirely sleeved, a treble clef (g clef) music symbol behind his ear, and a pair of angel wings on the back of his neck.

In the past, Bieber has used celebrity tattoo artist JonBoy. Earlier this year, JonBoy inked a small cross on Bieber’s face, according to Daily Mail. It is unknown if JonBoy was responsible for the “Son of God” tattoo.

On Sunday night, Bieber performed for the American Music Awards via satellite. While he could not be in attendence for the event in person, Bieber did win four AMA’s. He is now in the top 10 of AMA winners of all time.

Many of Justin’s fans at the show were seen sobbing as they were overcome with excitement, but it was actually his ex-girlfriend that was making most of the headlines after the AMA’s.

Selena Gomez made his first public appearance at the event after removing herself from the spotlight to undergo rehab for anxiety and depression. At the awards ceremony, the “Kill Em With Kindness” singer delivered a highly emotional speech after winning favorite female pop/rock artist of the year.

“I’m not trying to get validation nor do I need it anymore,” Selena said.

She then went on to encourage the audience and viewers to focus on what’s on the inside instead of outward appearances.

“I don’t want to see your bodies on Instagram,” she said. “I want to see what’s in [your heart].”

“If you are broken, you do not have to stay broken,” she told the crowd.

What do you think about Justin Bieber’s new tattoo?

[H/T Teen Vogue, Daily Mail]