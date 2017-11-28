New ‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’ Trailer Teaser Released

Update: The above trailer has been blocked as it contains content from NBC Universal.

Fans will finally feast their eyes on the first Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom trailer later this week.

The first trailer of the live-action sequel will be released Thursday, according to new promo by the film. The Nov. 30 release date is earlier than expected; reports predicted the trailer would be released in December, tied to the Dec. 13 release of Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

While Jurassic World fans eagerly await the full trailer, the film’s director and co-writer Colin Trevorrow shared a snippet of video footage to help tide fans over.

Trevorrow shared a video clip on Nov. 22 of Chris Pratt‘s character Owen interacting with what looks like a tiny Velociraptor, not unlike the ones that the character trained and bonded with during the first Jurassic World installment.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom picks up sometime in the aftermath of Jurassic World, though any further plot details are being kept quiet ahead of the sequel’s highly-anticipated trailer launch.

Pratt will be joined by his Jurassic World co-star Bryce Dallas Howard in the follow-up, which Trevorrow also co-wrote and produced but did not direct; he passed that job over to J.A. Bayona (A Monster Calls).

Fallen Kingdom‘s supporting cast includes several newcomers to the larger Jurassic Park/World franchise, along with some familiar faces like Jeff Goldblum back in the role of the eccentric chaotician Ian Malcolm.

Trevorrow teases that the Jurassic World sequel will be both better and scarier than the original film, which premiered in 2015.

“I think that’s gonna be a better movie. I just do. It’s just deeper, it’s more character-based, it definitely leans into suspense especially in the second half,” he told MTV’s HappySadConfused podcast.

“It does have the big action in the middle and there’s a sequence in the middle that I’ve been watching…I’ve started to see stuff come together and it’s just insane,” he continued. “I apologize to those who thought they were never gonna need to see another Jurassic World movie,because I think J.A. Bayona is gonna prove [them] wrong.”

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom hits theaters June 22, 2018.

