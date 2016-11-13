Jurassic World 2 Sets Date To Begin Production

Considering Jurassic World was the biggest movie of 2015, it’s no surprise that filmmakers are eager to strike while the iron is hot and quickly move forward with a sequel. The next installment will begin production in March 2017, aiming for a release in June of 2018.

Despite being the fourth sequel in the franchise and being released over 20 years after the original Jurassic Park, Colin Trevorrow’s film pulled in $1.67 billion dollars worldwide, proving just how many people like seeing Jimmy Buffet run around with margaritas. Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard will be reprising their roles of Owen Grady and Gale Dearing, while Toby Jones (Captain America: The First Avenger) and Rafe Spall (Hot Fuzz) recently joined the cast.

Not much is known about the plot of the upcoming sequel, but Trevorrow and director Juan Antonio Bayona claim it will be darker and scarier than the previous film. Trevorrow also teased that the sequel would deal with themes of humans’ mistreatment of animals, possibly exploring elements like the militarization and weaponization of Owen’s raptors in Jurassic World.

