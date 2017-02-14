Production Begins On Jurassic World Sequel

In the wake of new plot details being unearthed about the latest franchise installment, production has now begun on Universal Pictures’ Jurassic World 2.

According to a post on producer Frank Marshall‘s Twitter account, the movie is gearing up to begin filming in London.

My office in London up and running. And so it begins… @JurassicWorld #JurassicWorld pic.twitter.com/zl8fm0JwaF — Frank Marshall (@LeDoctor) February 14, 2017

Reports from last year stated that some filming would take place in London, Wales, and Hawaii, among other places.

Frank Marshall’s tweet seems to indicate that they’re getting underway with filming in the United Kingdom before crossing a couple of oceans to begin production in Hawaii later this month.

Plot points hint that some time will have passed between this and the first Jurassic World, with the possibility that the fictional location of Isla Nublar being marked to close down and the dinosaurs planned to be destroyed.

This coincides with reports that Universal Pictures registered website domains featuring the phrases ‘Isla Nublar Rescue Mission’ and ‘All Creatures Have Rights.’

We’re likely to learn a lot more about the film as it ramps up in production.

Jurassic World 2 is scheduled to release in theaters June 22, 2018.

