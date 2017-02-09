Judy Garland Was Groped By Munchkins

In a recent memoir written by Judy Garland’s late ex-husband Sidney Luft, it’s come to light that not everything was perfect along the yellow brick road. As it turns out, those lovable munchkins weren’t as innocent as they looked in their colorful outfits.

According to Luft’s recent book, Judy and I: My life with Judy Garland, which will be released posthumously, the munchkin actors would regularly cause a ruckus. More shockingly, the actors would molest the 17-year-old Garland on set.

“They would make Judy’s life miserable on set by putting their hands under her dress … The men were 40 or more years old,” Luft wrote. “They thought they could get away with anything because they were so small.”

As you might have guessed, Garland didn’t have many nice things to say about the Lollipop Guild and Munchkin Land actors before her death back in 1969. During an interview in 1967, she spoke about their actions during the film in an interview with Jack Paar.

“They were little drunks… They got smashed every night, and they picked them up in butterfly nets.”

According to rumors at the time, the munchkin actors would participate in drunken parties and completely ruin hotel rooms. The actors would regularly have the police called on them for their antics.

“They were having a very good time and they celebrated a lot,” said Julie Lugo Cerra, whose father worked near the set in California and explained that this was one of the first times many of the actors were interacting with other little people. “I’m sure that they had a very good time, and I’m sure that most of them remembered it for the rest of their lives.”

Many of the actors have since passed away, but Margaret Pellegrini spoke about her fellow munchkin actors.

“There were a lot of them who liked to go out and have a few drinks, but nothing got out of hand. Everyone was having a good time and enjoying themselves. There was no rowdiness or anything like that, and those stories are very upsetting.”

Luft’s book comes out in March 2017, if you’re interested in more stories about Garland and her life outside of Oz.

