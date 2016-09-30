Jose Fernandez’s Family Reveals He’d Already Chosen His Daughter-to-Be’s Name

When Miami Marlins pitcher Jose Fernandez’s boat crashed, his teammates lost an incredible friend and his family lost a devoted son, grandson, partner, and father-to-be.

I feel so blessed to be able to play the game I love!! #thankyouGod #JDF16 A photo posted by Jose Fernandez (@jofez16) on Jul 18, 2016 at 9:19pm PDT

During the private funeral held for the 24-year-old on Thursday, his loved ones remembered him as a dedicated and caring man whose greatest wish was to be able to give his family a better life.

Scott Boras, Fernandez’s agent, spoke in honor of the late ball player and reflected on his relationships with the people he cared for most.

“He pitched for his mother and grandmother. What a relationship,” he shared, according to PEOPLE. “Rarely do you see a mother and a son and grandmother while in the middle of Major League game reflect a relationship that was so loving and so close.”

Boras continued, “One of his proudest moments: He called and he said, ‘I bought my mother a house.’ He wept. ‘Can you believe it?’ he said. ‘I’m this little Cuban boy and I bought my mother a home in the United States of America.’”

Fernandez was also excited to be a father and had even chosen his daughter’s name.

“When he found out he was going to be a father he wanted to know: ‘Am I going to be a good father?’ and I told him, ‘You’re going to be a great father, because you’re going to treat your child like your mother treated you. And you’ll know exactly what to do.’ The next day he bought a glove and put Penelope on it for his unborn daughter.”

Fernandez’s girlfriend, Maria Arias, who is carrying his child, was present at the funeral.

Relative Ralph Fernandez spoke on behalf of the family and gave a plea to the family, friends, and teammates gathered there to take care of the mother and baby since Fernandez will not be able to do so.

“Take Maria in and hug her boldly and tightly as one of us,” he said, “Because she faces challenges for a little princess that he talked about for a long time.”

