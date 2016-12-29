JonBenet Ramsey’s Brother Files Lawsuit Against CBS For $750 Million

In the wake of the 20th anniversary of JonBenet Ramsey‘s untimely death, her older brother, Burke Ramsey has filed a lawsuit against CBS and several of the company’s consultants. The suit comes after a CBS special that aired in September that concluded that Burke was responsible for his sister’s death.

Burke is suing the company and it’s consultants for $750 million. He filed the lawsuit in a Michigan court two days after the 20th anniversary of his sister death. Burke claims that the CBS special The Case of: JonBenet Ramsey, falsely accused Burke of killing his sister all those years ago. Those accusations have since ruined Burke’s reputation.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Up Next: Mad Magazine Contributor Don “Duck” Edwing Has Died

At the time of the murder, Burke was only nine years old. The TV special suggests that the night of the murder, Burke hit his sister over the head with a flashlight, killing her.

This isn’t the first lawsuit that Burke has filed since the airing of the CBS special. He also filed a $150 million lawsuit against Dr. Werner Spitz, a crime expert who was interviewed during the special about the case.

“If you really, really use your free time to think about this case, you cannot come to a different conclusion,” Spitz said in the special, indicating that it was indeed Burke who murdered JonBenet.

Spitz’s lawyers are currently pushing to have Burke’s lawsuit thrown out on the grounds that Spitz was simply using his first amendment right, freedom of speech, to give his opinion on the events that occurred that night. There has yet to be any word on the lawsuit from CBS or the others involved in the current lawsuit.

Do you think CBS stepped out of line, or do you think Burke is in the wrong?

Next: Amber Rose Shares A Snap That Sizzles On Instagram | Debbie Reynolds, Carrie Fisher’s Mother, Has Been Rushed To The Hospital | Rejected Lover Poured Bucket Of Concrete On Ex’s Car On Christmas Day | Husband Sentenced To Life In Prison For Killing Secret Escort Wife

[H/T Daily Mail]