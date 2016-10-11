Jon Bon Jovi Unloads On ‘Fake’ Hollywood

Jon Bon Jovi, lead singer of the rock band Bon Jovi, absolutely went off on the people of Hollywood. While he has likely spent plenty of time there as he has appeared as an actor in a slew of movies (Pay It Forward, New Year’s Eve), Bon Jovi clearly does not have a desire to live in the Los Angeles showbiz bubble.

In a recent interview, the “Because We Can” singer said that the town is full of “phony” people, and that he would rather live elsewhere.

“We live in New York, we don’t live in Hollywood,” the rock musician explained to British newspaper Metro. Bon Jovi, and his wife of 27 years Dorothea, live in the Big Apple not far from his home state of New Jersey.

“Not real real, but a lot more real than the phony Hollywood horsesh*t – that really is not me,” he said.

The 54-year-old singer and his band are currently touring for their new album This House is Not For Sale. The latest new tunes comprise the band’s 14th album.

After performing at the iconic London Palladium theatre on Monday night, Bon Jovi is now heading to the Queen Elizabeth Theatre for a performance on October 17. The band will be playing at bigger venues around American until March 2017, according to Music News.

Last week on Twitter, Bon Jovi shared this message with his fans:

“This weekend at the Count Basie Theatre in New Jersey, we performed the album live for the first time. What we felt on that stage, and the response across the board, has now left no doubt it’s time to take this house on the road…I thank you. Thanks for continuing this journey with us. I really do look forward to seeing you out there.”

What do you think about Jon Bon Jovi calling Hollywood a “phony” place?

