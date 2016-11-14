Joe Biden Memes Say What We All Wish Biden Was Saying

Regardless of how the presidential election would’ve turned out, the end of the Obama presidency also meant vice president Joe Biden would be leaving the public eye, and America had to say goodbye to their favorite uncle. Biden’s demeanor in his eight-year term always came across as warm and comforting, and especially at the end of his term, it wasn’t far-fetched to picture him in the White House driveway with his shirt off washing his Trans Am and listening to Eddie Money.
Considering the differences in policies from Biden and president-elect Donald Trump, the internet could only imagine what frustrations might be playing out in the politician’s head, so they rose to the challenge with their best captions of a reluctant Biden during this transitional period.
Biden: Hillary was saying they took the W’s off the keyboards when Bush won!— Josh (@jbillinson) November 13, 2016
Obama: Joe put-
Biden: I TOOK THE T’S, THEY CAN ONLY TYPE RUMP pic.twitter.com/D6Vh7Zu429
Biden: I’m not giving them the wifi password— Common Gay Boy (@CGBPosts) November 13, 2016
Obama: Joe..
Biden: I said what I said pic.twitter.com/WubQ6Sakvg
Joe: I’m going to ask Donald if he wants something to eat— Jill Biden (@JillBidenVeep) November 13, 2016
Barack: That’s nice, Joe
Joe: And then I’m going to offer him knuckle sandwiches pic.twitter.com/xYJ0k2QTX6
Obama: “Joe, why are you still holding my hand?”— thomas moore (@Thomas_A_Moore) November 12, 2016
Biden: “I wanna freak Mike Pence out”
Obama: “But why?”
Biden: “Just roll with it” pic.twitter.com/o5KZZ0Ysgz
Biden: I think if we just leave a small-— Josh (@jbillinson) November 12, 2016
Obama: No
Biden: Just a small Mouse Trap inspired-
Obama: No booby traps, Joe pic.twitter.com/qttZspBQDI
Obama: Tell Joe why he can’t booby trap the White H-— Josh (@jbillinson) November 13, 2016
Biden: Now hold on a second, just know that no matter what you say I’m doing it anyways pic.twitter.com/7BGPAnWeiY
Obama: Did you replace all the toiletries with travel size bottles?— Josh (@jbillinson) November 11, 2016
Biden: He’s got tiny hands Barack, I want him to feel welcome here pic.twitter.com/e7NRIZ43Ww
Obama: Check pl-— Josh (@jbillinson) November 12, 2016
Biden: Actually, we’ll take five more milkshakes and you can bill the White House on January 21st pic.twitter.com/KVcdBtQHAe
BIDEN: I’mma punch him when he comes here.— SimonNRicketts (@SimonNRicketts) November 9, 2016
OBAMA: No, Joe. Don’t do that.
BIDEN: Punch him round the back.
OBAMA: Joe.
BIDEN: Kick, then. pic.twitter.com/TmbPfrBalT
