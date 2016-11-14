Joe Biden Memes Say What We All Wish Biden Was Saying

Regardless of how the presidential election would’ve turned out, the end of the Obama presidency also meant vice president Joe Biden would be leaving the public eye, and America had to say goodbye to their favorite uncle. Biden’s demeanor in his eight-year term always came across as warm and comforting, and especially at the end of his term, it wasn’t far-fetched to picture him in the White House driveway with his shirt off washing his Trans Am and listening to Eddie Money.

Considering the differences in policies from Biden and president-elect Donald Trump, the internet could only imagine what frustrations might be playing out in the politician’s head, so they rose to the challenge with their best captions of a reluctant Biden during this transitional period.

Biden: Hillary was saying they took the W’s off the keyboards when Bush won!

Obama: Joe put-

Biden: I TOOK THE T’S, THEY CAN ONLY TYPE RUMP pic.twitter.com/D6Vh7Zu429 — Josh (@jbillinson) November 13, 2016

Biden: I’m not giving them the wifi password

Obama: Joe..

Biden: I said what I said pic.twitter.com/WubQ6Sakvg — Common Gay Boy (@CGBPosts) November 13, 2016

Joe: I’m going to ask Donald if he wants something to eat

Barack: That’s nice, Joe

Joe: And then I’m going to offer him knuckle sandwiches pic.twitter.com/xYJ0k2QTX6 — Jill Biden (@JillBidenVeep) November 13, 2016

Obama: “Joe, why are you still holding my hand?”

Biden: “I wanna freak Mike Pence out”

Obama: “But why?”

Biden: “Just roll with it” pic.twitter.com/o5KZZ0Ysgz — thomas moore (@Thomas_A_Moore) November 12, 2016

Biden: I think if we just leave a small-

Obama: No

Biden: Just a small Mouse Trap inspired-

Obama: No booby traps, Joe pic.twitter.com/qttZspBQDI — Josh (@jbillinson) November 12, 2016

Obama: Tell Joe why he can’t booby trap the White H-

Biden: Now hold on a second, just know that no matter what you say I’m doing it anyways pic.twitter.com/7BGPAnWeiY — Josh (@jbillinson) November 13, 2016

Obama: Did you replace all the toiletries with travel size bottles?

Biden: He’s got tiny hands Barack, I want him to feel welcome here pic.twitter.com/e7NRIZ43Ww — Josh (@jbillinson) November 11, 2016

Obama: Check pl-

Biden: Actually, we’ll take five more milkshakes and you can bill the White House on January 21st pic.twitter.com/KVcdBtQHAe — Josh (@jbillinson) November 12, 2016

BIDEN: I’mma punch him when he comes here.

OBAMA: No, Joe. Don’t do that.

BIDEN: Punch him round the back.

OBAMA: Joe.

BIDEN: Kick, then. pic.twitter.com/TmbPfrBalT — SimonNRicketts (@SimonNRicketts) November 9, 2016

What will you miss most about vice president Biden? Let us know in the comments below!

