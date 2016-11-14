Popculture

Joe Biden Memes Say What We All Wish Biden Was Saying

Regardless of how the presidential election would’ve turned out, the end of the Obama presidency also meant vice president Joe Biden would be leaving the public eye, and America had to say goodbye to their favorite uncle. Biden’s demeanor in his eight-year term always came across as warm and comforting, and especially at the end of his term, it wasn’t far-fetched to picture him in the White House driveway with his shirt off washing his Trans Am and listening to Eddie Money.

Considering the differences in policies from Biden and president-elect Donald Trump, the internet could only imagine what frustrations might be playing out in the politician’s head, so they rose to the challenge with their best captions of a reluctant Biden during this transitional period.

