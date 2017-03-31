Jodie Sweetin Speaks Out After Ex-Fiance Arrested For Violating Restraining Order

Jodie Sweetin‘s ex-fiancé Justin Hodak was recently arrested for violating a restraining order the actress had placed against him, and the Fuller House star used Instagram Thursday to reveal how she’s been coping since the pair’s split.

Sweetin used the social media platform to share a smiling selfie with her two daughters, Beatrix Coyle, 6, and Zoie Herpin, 8, thanking fans for their support during the trying time.

“Thank you so much to everyone who has reached out over the past two weeks,” she wrote. “It’s definitely been a roller coaster, but with amazing family, friends and fans, I’ll be just fine! These two little loves are my everything and we will make it through!! Thank you for all the love!!”

Sweetin and Hodak dated for two years before announcing their engagement in January 2016. The pair’s split was confirmed on March 24, and Hodak has since been arrested three times for violating the temporary restraining order Sweetin was granted against him on March 27.

People shares that the order requires Hodak to stay away from Sweetin for at least 100 yards, as well as from her home, her job, her vehicle, her children’s school and that he not contact her either directly or indirectly. The actress was also granted protection for her two daughters, her mother, her father and her assistant.

A hearing is scheduled for April 14.

