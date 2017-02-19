Joanna Krupa Fires Back At Commenters For Posting A Full Frontal Naked Selfie

Last month, model Joanna Krupa made a huge splash on social media for sharing a photo in which she appeared to be completely naked, but upon further inspection, you can see that she’s topless and wearing flesh-colored bottoms. The model caught some flack from commenters who think she put too much of her body on display, but she’s finally responded to what she thinks about those naysayers.

“I think people are too worried about what others are doing and not focusing on their own life,” the 37-year-old revealed to Express.co.uk. She added, “It’s my body and I will do what I want with it and post photos that I want. I am a model and I am proud of my body because I work hard to take care of myself.”

The model continued, “If someone doesn’t like what I post they don’t have to be checking out my profile.”

Considering how many followers of Krupa on Instagram are there for her good looks, it was somewhat surprising that she’d receive criticism for potentially showing off even more of what drew fans to her in the first place.

One commenter asked Joanna to “leave a little to the imagination.”

Another follower said, “You not ashamed of yourself showing to the world your nude body, you don’t feel cheap? What imagination you leave?! You so desperate for man?!?”

Krupa has clearly learned to handle online criticism throughout her career, revealing, “In the past I used to get a little bit upset about certain comments from people, but I just realized these are pathetic people that sit behind a hidden desk. A lot of the time they don’t even show their real photo on social media and they find the balls to comment on your behalf.”

Luckily, Krupa had no problem reminding her fans that it’s her body to do with what she will, and anyone who thinks they get to dictate what someone else does with their body is a complete idiot.

