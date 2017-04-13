Jinger (Duggar) Vuolo Shocks the Internet With This Outfit

Best day ever. 😍 A post shared by Jessa Seewald (@jessaseewald) on Apr 12, 2017 at 3:28pm PDT

Jinger (Duggar) Vuolo is at it again!

Just a few weeks after causing a stir for wearing shorts, the Counting On star is making waves for yet another one of her outfit choices — a pair of pants.

Sister Jessa (Duggar) Seewald shared an Instagram gallery from the family’s group trip to Chip and Joanna’s Magnolia Market in Waco, Texas. Jinger, Jessa, Jessa’s husband Ben, Jana and a few other family members and friends look thrilled to be on the trip.

“Best day ever,” Jessa captioned a group photo of the family in front of Silos Baking Co.

In the last photo of the series, Jinger is spotted in a pair of olive green pants. Naturally, internet users everywhere took notice, as the women of the religious Duggar family generally adhere to only wearing skirts. Even when exercising, they’ve worn skirts in the past with leggings underneath.

“Jinger is wearing pants oh my gosh guess she is a rebel,” one user wrote.

“Omg jinger’s wearing pants. I wonder what her parents think about that,” another mused.

“I love that Jinger is wearing pants there’s nothing wrong with pants or a dress/skirt you should wear what you are comfortable in,” an Instagrammer pointed out.

Well said! What do you think of her controversial choice?

This story first appeared at Womanista.