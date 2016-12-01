Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar Granted Custody of 8-Year-Old Nephew Tyler Hutchins

The Duggar family just keeps on growing.

Entertainment Tonight reports that Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar have been granted permanent custody of their 8-year-old great-nephew, Tyler Wayne Hutchins, after previously being granted temporary guardianship when they filed an emergency petition in August.

Videos by PopCulture.com

(Photo: Twitter / @_WWE__News_)

Court documents say that the Duggars’ attorney, Travis Story, argued that Tyler’s 23-year-old mother, Rachel Hutchins, “recently exhibited a pattern of behavior demonstrating that she is presently unable to meet Tyler’s health, safety, and other needs.” Story alleges that Rachel is unemployed, has no means of transportation and is currently on probation.

The documents show that Rachel has signed off on the guardianship and has agreed to supervised visits with Tyler.

Originally posted on Womanista.com.

