Wife Of Tennessee Man Accused Of Kidnapping 15-Year-Old Girl Files For Divorce

The wife of the 50-year-old teacher that is accused of kidnapping a 15-year-old female student has filed for divorce.

The attorney for Jill Cummins, the wife of Tad Cummins, who is accused of kidnapping Elizabeth Thomas and sparking an ongoing AMBER Alert, issued a statement to WSMV, People reports.

“Today Jill Walters Cummins filed for divorce from Tad Cummins, her husband of 31 years. The filing of the divorce complaint is the first step to removing Jill from this situation. Jill will attempt to move forward with her life. This is a difficult time for her and her family. She would appreciate the media and the public respecting her need for privacy during these trying times. Jill continues to pray for the safe return of Elizabeth Thomas and for a peaceful resolution to this ordeal.”

According to court documents obtained by WHNT, Jill Cummins’ divorce complaint cites irreconcilable differences and alleges that Tad Cummins is guilty of inappropriate marital conduct.

The documents state Jill Cummins has not seen her husband since March 13, the day he and Thomas went missing. Several days after their disappearance, Jill Cummins pleaded with her husband at a news conference to come home.

Last week, she again begged him to come home, telling NBC News. “You know you can’t hide forever. For your sake and for Beth’s sake, please go to the police or just drop Beth off somewhere safe.”

Authorities allege Cummins “groomed” Thomas for months. Cummins was suspended from his job after he was allegedly caught kissing Thomas on school grounds, and he was fired after he and Thomas went missing. The two allegedly exchanged emails officials described as “romantic” in nature.

A warrant has been issued for Cummins’ arrest on charges of aggravated kidnapping and sexual contact with a minor.

Meanwhile, the pair may have fled to Mexico. At a Thursday press conference, Tennessee officials said the pair may have fled the country.

On Friday, officials announced that two days after they went missing, the pair were spotted at an Oklahoma City Wal-Mart, about 700 miles away from their home in Maury County, Tennessee.

MEDIA: Here’s a quick video clip of Tad Cummins & Elizabeth Thomas entering the Walmart in Oklahoma City on 3/15.https://t.co/DROy0gqIMc — Josh DeVine (@TBIJoshDeVine) March 31, 2017

In the newly released surveillance video and images, Thomas and Cummins’ appear to have dyed their hair. Thomas, who was originally described by officials as a blonde, has red hair while Cummins’ goatee beard and hair are darker.

Cummins was seen driving a Silver Nissan Rogue with Tennessee license plate 976ZPT, according to the TBI. He is 6 feet tall and weighs 200 lbs., with brown hair and eyes.

Anyone with information on Cummins or Thomas should call the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

