New Jessica Simpson Photos Show Off Her Curvy Figure

Jessica Simpson may not be a fixture on reality TV anymore, but she still looks camera-ready as ever.

The former Newlyweds star stepped out for dinner with her husband, former NFL tight end Eric Johnson, in a simple-yet-stunning ensemble.

The 36-year-old mother-of-two was seen in an extremely busty white top, blue jeans and high heels. To go along with the look, Simpson had a pink jacket and silver handbag.

As for jewelry, Simpson flaunted her dazzling diamond wedding ring and equally shiny hoop earrings. The ring is an upgrade from Simpson’s original, ruby ring she received when the couple wed in 2014.

See the sexy look below.

In the clip, Simpson is asked by paparazzi if she’s planning on returning to reality TV anytime soon. She stays mum on the subject, but it’s not a farfetched idea.

Simpson starred on Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica with then-husband Nick Lachey from 2003-2005. She also regularly appeared on her sister’s reality program The Ashlee Simpson Show during the same era.

Her only true return to the medium since was the NBC reality competition Fashion Star, which ran for two seasons in 2012-2013. She was a judge on the show.

But she hasn’t just stepped back from reality TV. She’s also stayed recluse when it comes to film and music.

Her last film role was the little-known comedy Private Valentine: Blonde & Dangerous in 2008. Her latest album, the holiday LP Happy Christmas, was released in 2010.

For now, it looks like Simpson’s happy being a mom and looking great while she does it.

Click here to see all the photos of Simpson’s dinner outing.

