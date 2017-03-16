Jessica Simpson Reveals New Steamy Pictures For Her Website

Pop superstar Jessica Simpson has shared all-new steamy photos from the latest additions her clothing line and the 36-year-old fashion mogul looks as stunning as ever.

In good company 😜 @jessicasimpsonstyle A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on Mar 7, 2017 at 12:49pm PST

On Tuesday, the mother-of-two posted the sizzling hot snaps on her website and on social media. The pic that Jessica Simpson posted on her personal Instagram page showed several different images of her striking various poses.

She was photographed sporting a skintight crop top, loose-fitting ripped jeans, and a pair of strappy high heels. The chic outfit showed off Simpson’s impressive abs and busty build. Her signature blond locks flowed down her shoulders in waves as she seductively smoldered for the camera.

The singer captioned the pic: “In good company @jessicasimpsonstyle.”

On the former MTV star’s fashion page on Instagram, she posted a jaw-dropping photo that showed her rocking a form-fitting black lace dress that flaunted her toned pins. She completed the racy ensemble with eye-catching shoes to match.

“Strike a pose. @jessicasimpson in #JessicaSimpsonCollection #Spring17,” she captioned the photo.

In the past, Jessica Simpson has been outspoken about body confidence. The businesswoman spoke with Women’s Health last year about how she has learned to appreciate her body, flaws and all.

“I’m hard on myself, I believe everything is a work in progress,” she said. “But that’s okay. I do love my legs, but my favorite physical attribute is my nose, because it’s not perfect.”

She continued by saying: “But recently, since I’ve worked out so hard, I’m also loving my stomach knowing I grew babies in it, and then having to go through a transformation and just owning it.”

Strike a pose. 💫 @jessicasimpson in #JessicaSimpsonCollection #Spring17 A post shared by Jessica Simpson Collection (@jessicasimpsonstyle) on Mar 7, 2017 at 6:24pm PST

Even though she has an incredibly enviable figure, Simpson still receives hate and negative comments regarding her appearance.

“I will never understand why people take someone down for what you look like. If I had a character flaw, take me down. But a body flaw? That’s not important.”

