Jessica Alba Shows Off Plenty Of Leg And A Plunging Neckline At The Oscars

Stars love to show off their favorite latest fashion obsessions at big red-carpet events, and this week’s Oscars were no exception. Many like to a take it a little further and see how much skin they can show off.
That’s what Sin City star Jessica Alba did.
Videos by PopCulture.com
Donning a powder blue gown with frills galore and a deep neckline that practically reached down to her stomach, the 35-year-old mother of two partied it up at the Vanity Fair Oscar party with gal-pals Gabrielle Union-Wade and Olivia Munn, who both also stunned is gorgeous dresses.
#TheFutureIsFemale @gabunion @oliviamunn #vanityfairoscarparty @vanityfair you sure throw a fun party
A post shared by Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba) on
While she has never been nominated for an Oscar herself, Alba did win Favorite Female Movie Star at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards in 2008 for her role as Sue Storm in Fantastic 4: Rise of the Silver Surfer.
In addition to the video with Union-Wade and Munn, Alba also shared this pic to her Instagram that details how you can steal her sophisticatedly sexy look if you’re so inclined.
#Repost @honest_beauty | Here’s what you’ll need to recreate @JessicaAlba’s slick, modern hair from last night’s @VanityFair Oscar afterparty: Heat Defense Spray, Volumizing Spray, Sea Salt Spray, and Moisture Milk Leave-In Conditioner. Celebrity Hairstylist and #HonestBeauty Brand Ambassador, @Jennifer_Yepez, gives us the step-by-step. (1) Spray hair with our Heat Defense Spray and Volumizing Spray, then blow dry hair all the way through. (2) Next, gather hair in a high pony and fasten with an elastic band. Wrap a strand of hair around the elastic to cover. (3) Take a 1.5 inch curling iron and create a slight bend in large sections throughout the pony for texture. (4) After you weave the hair, comb it out and use a little Sea Salt Spray throughout for texture. (5) To smooth the hairline, use a medium hold hairspray and clean using a toothbrush. (6) Add some Moisture Milk to the ends for the finishing touch. PRO TIP: When blow drying, use a flat brush and dry hair in the front and on the sides in the same direction as the ponytail to get that smooth finish all around. Link in bio to shop.
A post shared by Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba) on
Alba was last seen alongside Jason Statham and Academy Award nominated actor Tommy Lee Jones in Mechanic: Resurrection the sequel to the 2011 film The Mechanic.
See More:
- Britney Spears Reveals Scorching Zelda-Like Sports Bra Pic
- Real Housewives of New Jersey Star Gets Fourth Boob Job
- Mariah Carey Reveals New ‘Provocative’ Make Out Photo
[H/T: Instagram / Jessica Alba]