Jessica Alba Shows Off Plenty Of Leg And A Plunging Neckline At The Oscars

Stars love to show off their favorite latest fashion obsessions at big red-carpet events, and this week’s Oscars were no exception. Many like to a take it a little further and see how much skin they can show off.

That’s what Sin City star Jessica Alba did.

Donning a powder blue gown with frills galore and a deep neckline that practically reached down to her stomach, the 35-year-old mother of two partied it up at the Vanity Fair Oscar party with gal-pals Gabrielle Union-Wade and Olivia Munn, who both also stunned is gorgeous dresses.

#TheFutureIsFemale @gabunion @oliviamunn #vanityfairoscarparty @vanityfair you sure throw a fun party A post shared by Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba) on Feb 26, 2017 at 10:55pm PST

While she has never been nominated for an Oscar herself, Alba did win Favorite Female Movie Star at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards in 2008 for her role as Sue Storm in Fantastic 4: Rise of the Silver Surfer.

In addition to the video with Union-Wade and Munn, Alba also shared this pic to her Instagram that details how you can steal her sophisticatedly sexy look if you’re so inclined.

Alba was last seen alongside Jason Statham and Academy Award nominated actor Tommy Lee Jones in Mechanic: Resurrection the sequel to the 2011 film The Mechanic.

