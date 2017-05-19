Jessa (Duggar) Seewald Reveals the First Photo of Newborn Son

What an adorable little man!

Jessa (Duggar) Seewald shared the first photo of her newborn son just hours after giving birth on Monday, Feburary 6.

:LINK IN BIO: #BabySeewald2 is here and we couldn’t be more in love! 😍 A photo posted by (@jessaseewald) on Feb 6, 2017 at 8:03pm PST

The 24-year-old reality star uploaded a photo of the baby boy wearing a blue long-sleeve onesie.

“#BabySeewald2 is here and we couldn’t be more in love!” she captioned the sweet shot on Instagram. She and husband Ben Seewald have yet to reveal his name.

As previously reported, the Counting On star welcomed her second son at 4:26 a.m. He weighed 8 lbs. and 11 oz., measuring 21 3/4 inches long.

The couple filmed one of their ultrasounds for their TLC show and decided to find out the baby’s gender but keep it a secret from everyone else.

Congratulations to the happy family!

