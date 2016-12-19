Jersey Shore’s Snooki Snaps Hilarious Santa Picture With Her Kids

Jersey Shore alum Snooki Polizzi shared a hilarious picture of her kids, Lorenzo and Giovanna, posing with Santa Claus. While little Lorenzo was all smiles, his sister Giovanna wasn’t quite as happy to see Kris Kringle in person.

“Sissy stop embarrassing me in front of the big man. ” 🎅🏽 A photo posted by Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi (@snooki) on Dec 18, 2016 at 1:39pm PST

The 29-year-old reality star posted the prieless photo on Instagram with the caption: “Sissy stop embarrassing me in front of the big man.” In the adorable snap, Giovanna was pictured in the middle of a crying fit while Lorenzo seems to be embracing the cheerful spirit of the season as he sports a huge grin.

Even though she was able to carve out some time to take the kiddos see Saint Nick, Snooki has been extremely busy recently as she was one of the contestants on the latest season of New Celebrity Apprentice.

“Just the whole experience for me was just out of my comfort zone,” she said. “I was really nervous.”

Despite having a case of the butterflies about making an appearance on the series, Snooki is excited for her fans to see her in a new light.

“I’m just excited for people to see me not drunk,” Snooki jokingly said. “I feel like everyone is used to seeing me drunk and now they’re going to kind of meet who I am today, which is a mom… I just want people to know what my life is like now, but also, I did this show to kind of challenge myself.”

Snooki also dished on what it was like to work for her new boss – Arnold Schwarzenegger.

“[My] first impression was I was terrified to meet him because I’ve been such a fan of him,” she said. “It’s kind of being like starstruck but then he’s the terminator, so he might kill me. It’s all of those emotions together.”

Clearly Schwarzenegger took a liking to Snooki as he gave her a nickname during her stint on the competition show.

“Right when I met him, he called me his Danny DeVito,” she said. “In the boardroom he was very serious and down to business… but then off set he would say, ‘Bye guys,’ and just be so nice and chill and leave in his pajamas.”

Be sure to check out Snooki on Celebrity Apprentice on Monday, January 2 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

