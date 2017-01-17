Jersey Shore Star Jwoww Reveals Another Workout Selfie, And Things Got Sweaty

Jersey Shore star Jenna “Jwoww” Farley can’t help but continue showing off her post-baby body on her Instagram, and this one’s got the sweat to show off her hard work!

#100squats A photo posted by Jenni JWOWW (@jwoww) on Jan 16, 2017 at 6:23am PST

Apparently, some Instagram commenters have recently attempted to “call out” the reality star for Photoshopping her photos to appear more slim, despite having given birth a year ago. That’s plenty of time to attain her impressive physique and Jwoww clearly takes pride in showing off her hard work!

Jersey Shore debuted in 2009 and quickly rose to popularity as it documented the lives of eight housemates who lived in a house together in the titular beachfront community. Over the show’s six seasons, we got an inside glimpse at the trials and tribulations of stereotypical “Guidos/Guidettes” in the area, with those terms and behaviors causing plenty of controversies.

Jwoww is only one of the cast members who retained a massive following after the show ended, as she went on to star in the reality series Snooki & Jwoww, in which she co-starred with former castmate Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi. Snooki is currently a competitor on Arnold Schwarzenegger’s The New Celebrity Apprentice.

The star’s recent Instagram post featured the caption “#100squats” and the text over the image said “Working off Disney ice cream.” What’s interesting to note is that there is no ice cream that is technically “Disney” ice cream, so we can only assume she is implying she’s working off Disney consumed while at a Disney location.

Another mystery is that since Jwoww only said “Disney” without specifying if she meant Disneyland, Walt Disney World, Disneyland Paris, or Shanghai Disneyland Park, this “ice cream” could have originated in any of three continents. It’s tough to say what the calorie count on ice cream from three different continents could be, but we can assure you that performing 100 squats is a good start to burning off all the calories.

However, if you can’t commit to 100 squats like Jwoww, we can recommend the next time any of you make a visit to a Disney location, you should eat Dole Whip, one of Disney signature desserts.

