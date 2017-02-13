Jerry Sandusky’s Son Has Been Arrested For Heinous Crime

Jerry Sandusky’s adult son, Jeffrey Sandusky, has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a child. The 41-year-old was taken in by the police on Monday, according to TMZ.

The arrest documents show that Jeffrey Sandusky was charged with multiple counts of child pornography, child sex abuse, and corruption of minors. In total, Jeffrey is facing 14 counts.

The online court docket also mentions that Jeffrey Sandusky was arraigned on Monday with his bail being set at $200k.

Jeffrey Sandusky is currently being held at the Centre County Correctional Facility.

An investigation into Jeffrey Sandusky was first launched back in November after a child’s father filed a report with law enforcement officers claiming that Jeffrey was texting his child and asking for nude photos.

TMZ writes that Jeffrey Sandusky was reportedly in a relationship with the child’s mother.

Sandusky had a history of inappropriate behavior with the children of the women he dated. According to New York Daily News, Sandusky was living with a woman and would repeatedly text her 15 and 16 year old daughters.

The criminal complaint states that in March of 2016 that Sandusky would incessantly ask the younger of the two girls to send him explicit pictures.

In one of the text messages, Sandusky asked for a topless photo and told the underage girl that it was “not weird because he studied medicine,” the complaint states.

The young girl texted in response: “I don’t know how many times I need to tell you no and to stop before you get it.”

The woman Sandusky was dating proceeded to kick him out of the house once she saw the sickeningly inappropriate text exchange.

Sandusky’s excuse was that he trying to remove nude pics of the young girl that were already on the Internet. He said he needed more nude photos for help. Neither the mother nor the two young girls found any such pictures online.

Less than six years ago, Jerry Sandusky, the former Penn State assistant football coach, was arrested for sexually abusing underage boys. He is now serving a 30 to 60 year sentence in Pennsylvania’s SCI Greene “supermax” prison for raping 10 underage boys while he was coaching at the University.

What are your thoughts about Jerry Sandusky’s son being arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a child?

[H/T TMZ, USA Today, New York Daily News]