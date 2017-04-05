Jenny Slate Sums Up Chris Evans In Just A Few Words

Even though they broke up back in February, Jenny Slate has nothing but good things to say about her ex-boyfriend Chris Evans.

On Tuesday night, the 35-year-old actress spoke out about her Captain America star former beau at the premiere of Gifted. She described working with him in two simple words.

“He’s just an absolutely, really giving performer and a wonderful actor,” Slate said while talking with Entertainment Tonight. “It’s a delight, a total delight.”

The feeling is evidently mutual as Chris Evans also explained that he was extremely excited to hang with Jenny Slate at the movie premiere. When asked about seeing her at the star-studded event, the 35-year-old actor said: “It will be great. She’s the best.”

Chris Evans also spoke highly of the rest of the cast of the film of Gifted including McKenna Grace, Lindsay Duncan, and Octavia Spencer.

“They’re just phenomenal and wonderful people and incredibly talented performers,” he said. “I’m lucky to call them friends.”

Back in March, Jenny Slate gave a candid interview with Vulture magazine about her breakup with Chris Evans. Slate explained that she had a hard time believing that Evans had actually fallen for her in the beginning.

“To be quite honest, I didn’t think I was his type. Eventually, when it was like, ‘Oh, you have these feelings for me?’, I was looking around like, ‘Is this a prank?’” Slate said. “I mean, I understand why I think I’m beautiful, but if you’ve had a certain lifestyle and I’m a very, very different type of person—I don’t want to be an experiment.”

She continued by saying: “If you are a woman who really cares about her freedom, her rights, her sense of being an individual, it is confusing to go out with one of the most objectified people in the entire world.”

Jenny Slate also revealed what she most admired about Chris Evans.

“What’s the same about us is not just that we’re from Massachusetts, which was such a delight, but Chris is truly one of the kindest people I’ve ever met, to the point where sometimes I would look at him and it would kind of break my heart. He’s really vulnerable, and he’s really straightforward. He’s like primary colors. He has beautiful, big, strong emotions, and he’s really sure of them,” she said. “It’s just wonderful to be around. His heart is probably golden-colored, if you could paint it.”

Be sure to check out both Chris Evans and Jenny Slate in Gifted when the film hits theaters this week on April 7.

Do you think Chris Evans and Jenny Slate will ever get back together?

