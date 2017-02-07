Jennifer Tilly Confirms She’ll Be In ‘Cult of Chucky’

As Friday the 13th has shown us recently, no amount of speculated production schedules or casting announcements can completely confirm that a horror franchise will get their rumored sequel, but luckily, Child’s Play looks to have a more secured fate. The seventh film in the franchise, Cult of Chucky, is set to head into shooting, one of the franchise’s stars took to Twitter to confirm her involvement.

Jennifer Tilly debuted in the Child’s Play franchise with Bride of Chucky, playing a woman obsessed with the doll who performs a ritual that allows her soul to be transferred to a sexy doll in order to marry Chucky. She reprised her role in that film’s subsequent sequels, making her the only actress to earn as many acting credits in the series next to the voice of Chucky himself, Brad Dourif.

In addition to Dourif starring in all six films thus far, they’ve also all been written by Don Mancini, who has even taken on directorial duties for the films.

Tilly’s character instantly became a fan-favorite so things are looking good for the upcoming sequel.

