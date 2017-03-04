Jennifer Lopez Talks About Her Relationship With Ex Marc Anthony

Jennifer Lopez has always appeared to have a fairly decent and amicable relationship with her ex-husband, but she has always mostly remained very private when it comes to taking about him.

That all changed today, though, when J.Lo went sat down with the ladies of The View for a chat, and the subject of Anthony came up.

The 47-year-old singer didn’t shy away from the topic, saying, “Marc and I are good how we are right now.”

When pressed for any possibility for a reconciliation, she said, “There’s a reason we’re not together, but we’re great friends. And we’re parents together. We’re even working on a Spanish album together. [And] that has been even better for us. We met working, and that’s where we’re really magical, when we’re on stage together, and so we leave it there. That’s it.”

J.Lo and Marc Anthony were friends for a very long time and began dating shortly after Lopez’s high-profile relationship with actor Ben Affleck ended. The two married in June of 2004 and saw their twins born in February of 2008.

People magazine reportedly paid $6 million dollars for the exclusive rights to the first public photos of the babies, making that, at the time, the most expensive celebrity picture ever taken.

Ultimately, the couple split in 2011, and their divorce was finalized in 2014. They have remained close for the sake of co-parenting their children, and, as J.Lo mentioned, have begun working on new music together as of late.

