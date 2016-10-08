Jennifer Lopez Spends Time With Son Max

Jennifer Lopez is spending some quality time with her son.

Me and my baby A photo posted by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Oct 7, 2016 at 11:24am PDT

The 47-year-old actress took to Instagram to share a sweet photo of some mother-son bonding time on Friday.

“Me and my baby,” she captioned the adorable snap.

The Shades of Blue star seems to be all about her family these days, even collaborating with ex Marc Anthony. She’s teaming up with his entertainment company MAGNUS Media, as well as Sony Music Latin, who will develop and produce her upcoming all-Spanish album, Entertainment Tonight reports.

“It is an honor to welcome Jennifer to the Magnus Family,” Anthony said. “She has had enormous accomplishments in her career and has been representing our culture all over the world from day one.”

Sounds like there’s no love lost between this former couple!

This article first appeared on Womanista.com