Jennifer Lopez Posts Extra Saucy Picture To Support ‘Loving Yourself’

Multi-talented celebrity Jennifer Lopez shared a super saucy snap in order to promote “loving yourself.” We can assure you that you will be loving yourself, and J-Lo, after checking out this photo.

In the mirror selfie, the “Ain’t Yo Mama” singer is rocking a revealing black outfit, and a fierce shade of lipstick. She is showing some serious skin while perched on a bed and looks absolutely stunning.

Lopez was clearly feeling confident as she hashtagged “feelingempowered.” We can’t tell if we are feeling more empowered and inspired after looking at J-Lo’s latest snap or if we are just bummed knowing that most of us will never look this good at age 47.

J-Lo shared the sexy photo on Twitter with the caption: “#loveyourselffirst #feelingempowered #healthybodyhealthymind.”

Since posting on Twitter, the photo has already received over 2.3k retweets and more than 6.1k favorites.

The Shades of Blue actress also shared a cheeky photo with her Instagram followers on Wednesday. The image shows Lopez twirling around in a Fausto Puglisi outfit onstage at her Jennifer Lopez Gets Loud for Hillary Clinton concert this past weekend. The 47-year-old’s supershort skirt is billowing up, and showing off a revealing glimpse at her backside.

Lopez posted the snap with the caption: “Thank u @faustopuglisi for my beautiful outfit!!!! #peekaboo.”

This past August, Jennifer Lopez split with her boyfriend of five years, Casper Smart. She probably hasn’t had too much time to dwell on her relationship ending as she has been busy filming Shades of Blue, performing on stage, and campaigning for Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.

Lopez even teamed up with her former flame Marc Anthony for the Get Out the Vote concert on October 29. During the performance, Lopez said to the crowd, “I’m getting excited because we’ve got to have our first woman president!”

One concert attendee told The West Side Gazette, “I think J-Lo is the cherry on top but Hillary Clinton is going to transform this nation and going to buildon what Barack Obama has done and I’m so excited to be a part of this movement that is going to elect the first female president of The U.S.”

