Jennifer Lopez Goes Full Cleavage On Watch What Happens Live

Jennifer Lopez just rocked one of her sexiest looks ever. On Monday, the "On the Floor" singer joined Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen wearing a dress that will take your breath away.

The mother-of-two, who was joined by her Shades of Blue co-star Ray Liotta, looked absolutely stunning while sporting a gray dress that featured a deep plunging neckline. The skintight getup hugged her curvy physique and put J-Lo’s ample cleavage on full display.

Lopez and Liotta were promoting the upcoming season of Shades of Blue, which is set to air on Wednesday. Last year, the series debuted with strong numbers in the coveted 18-49 demographic pulling in more than 8.55 million viewers overall, according to Daily Mail.

On the crime drama, Lopez portrays an NYPD detective and single mother named Harlee Santos. She works alongside a group of crooked cops that have no limits to the actions in their efforts to protect themselves and their precinct.

When J-Lo isn’t spending time on the set of Shades of Blue, she keeps busy with various other projects and raising her nine-year-old twins, Emme and Max. Most recently, the brunette beauty expressed how happy she is to be a mother in a heartfelt Instagram post.

“Emme and Maximilian…I cant [sic] believe its [sic] 9 years ago today that God entrusted me with the biggest blessings of my life… he finally sent me my beautiful twins, my babies, my love and life in two lil human beings,” she wrote in the caption.

She continued by writing: “I immediately felt bonded, protective, overwhelmed with emotion and like the luckiest woman on this earth. And Ive [sic] felt that way every day since. You make me proud every single moment of every single day! You are two shining lights that make this world a better more beautiful place for me and everyone who is lucky enough to know you.”

“Thank you Lord for choosing me to be Max and Emme’s mom. The word LOVE is not enough for how my heart and soul feel when I think of you… Happy Happy Birthday my lil coconuts!!! Mama loves you so damn much!!! 💗💙.”

