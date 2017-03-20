New Jennifer Lopez And Alex Rodriguez Pics Surface From Yankees Spring Training Game

When one of sport‘s greatest athletes and one of pop music’s leading divas start dating, there are sure to be a ton of eyes on the all-star duo.

This is exactly what happened when former New York Yankees third baseman Alex Rodriguez and singer and actress Jennifer Lopez were spotted at a recent spring training game.

The couple was photographed getting cozy on the back of a golf cart as the Yankees geared up to face the Baltimore Orioles in Tampa, Florida.

While A-Rod retired from Yankees back in August 2016, he is currently a senior adviser for the team, so his presence isn’t much of a surprise.

J-Lo being spotted with the star is big news for the couple’s relationship, as they seem to be enjoying a Florida vacation as of late. As ET reports, they were also recently spotted out to dinner elsewhere in the Sunshine State.

As for the spring training spotting, the couple reportedly seemed in good spirits. They were holding hands and waving to fans as they rode by on the golf cart.

Lopez, who was rocking the Yankee’s signature navy cap, has a productive 2017 ahead of her.

Aside from the blossoming relationship with Rodriguez, her CBS crime drama Shades of Blue is currently airing its second season and was recently renewed for it’s third.

The former American Idol judge and “On the Floor” singer also is set to star in the live special Bye Bye Birdie Live! on NBC later in 2017.

