Jennifer Lopez Wears Tighter Than Tight Leather Outfit For Date Night

Jennifer Lopez is back with another revealing outfit, and this time it was for boyfriend Alex Rodriguez.

The Shades of Blue actress and the former New York Yankee were seen out together in New York City grabbing dinner at Il Mulino, a revered Italian restaurant.

Videos by PopCulture.com

While A-Rod kept it simple in a sweater and jeans, J-Lo was dressed in a close-fitting black leather skirt with see-through stripes.

As the couple enters the restaurant, you can catch glimpses of Lopez’s upper thighs and underwear, as Daily Mail points out.

To accent the skirt, the singer wore a black top, a Chanel purse and gold jewelry, including some stylish hoops.

You can see all the shots here and watch the couple’s restaurant entrance below.

In the clip, the couple plays it cool as paparazzi flashbulbs go off and set off for a quiet dinner.

The two’s relationship has been moving forward fairly fast as of late.

The two have been spotted all over together, such as encounters like this one in NYC and this cozy rendezvous in Florida.

The duo made another big step, as J-Lo has introduced her new beau to her mother, Guadalupe Rodriguez. He trio went on a sight-seeing stroll together through the streets of New York.

MORE:

[h/t Daily Mail]