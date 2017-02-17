Jennifer Garner Reportedly Filing For Divorce From Ben Affleck

Jennifer Garner has reportedly filed from divorce from her estranged husband Ben Affleck. After being married for 12 years, the celebrity couple is officially going to call it quits, according to Daily Mail.

The two first separated ways back in June of 2015. Reports about the celebrity couple have claimed that they tried multiple times to reconcile. However, it appears that their efforts have failed.

The Batman v. Superman actor has moved out of the couple’s $17 million Pacific Palisades mansion.

There’s been heavy speculation in the media as of late that Ben and Jennifer, both 44, were trying to give their relationship another chance as they have been seen together on multiple occasions. The Hollywood stars recently attended church together and went on a dinner date.

Back in December, Affleck praised Garner during an interview at the NYU Skirball Center for Performings Arts.

“Jennifer is the greatest mom in the world,” he said.

Garner and Affleck even spent Christmas together in Montana with their three children: 11-year-old Violet, 8-year-old Seraphina, and 4-year-old Samuel.

A source close to the couple said, “No matter what happens, Ben and Jen are committed to raising their family as one unit and will continue to do so as it has worked for them.”

The insider continued by saying that Ben and Jen’s issues didn’t begin back in 2015, but rather much earlier than that.

“It hasn’t been working for ages,” the source said. “Ben truly wanted his idea of family life and the idea of family he had growing up in Boston, so he stayed in it longer than he wanted to because of the kids and the idea of family. But he couldn’t save it.”

“They were going to divorce when Sam was born, but you know how it is – baby comes and solves the issues for a bit, but it’s just a Band-Aid.”

Jennifer Garner opened up about her marriage back in February of 2016.

“And I would go back and remake that decision,” she said while talking with Vanity Fair. “I ran down the beach to him, and I would again. You can’t have these three babies and so much of what we had. He’s the love of my life. What am I going to do about that?”

Garner continued by saying: “He’s the most brilliant person in any room, the most charismatic, the most generous. He’s just a complicated guy. I always say, ‘When his sun shines on you, you feel it.’ But when the sun is shining elsewhere, it’s cold. He can cast quite a shadow.”

