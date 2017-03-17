Jenna Dewan Tatum Reveals Stunning Throwback Photo

Jenna Dewan Tatum just unleashed one of her steamiest throwback posts ever. The Step Up star took to Instagram on Thursday to share a pic from a recent photoshoot that will take your breath away.

#tbt to @variety stylemakers shoot 🖤 A post shared by Jenna Dewan Tatum (@jennaldewan) on Mar 16, 2017 at 4:58pm PDT

The 36-year-old captioned the photo: “#tbt to @variety stylemakers shoot.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The jaw-dropping black and white image showed the mother of one wearing a dating jumpsuit that showcased her toned figure. The brunette bombshell’s shoulder-length locks were parted on the side and swept across her face in messy waves. Jenna completed her look with a fierce dark lip color and a necklace as she smoldered at the camera.

Jenna Dewan’s throwback snap was a surefire hit with her loyal fans on social media as they showered the racy pic with more than 72k likes and proceeded to flood the comments section with a seemingly endless stream of heart-eye emojis.

Earlier this week, Jenna dished on what the inspiration was behind her bob haircut. She revealed to People magazine that her Magic Mike actor hubby was the one responsible for urging her to chop off her long locks.

“[Channing] wanted me to go short for a really long time,” she said. “He’s the opposite of most men — most men like long hair, but he thought it would be a really good idea to go short. So he was excited. He was like, ‘You finally did it!’”

Not only was Jenna Dewan’s hairdo an excellent fashion choice, but also it is more conducive to her lifestyle as a mother to her and Channing’s adorable daughter Everly.

“I still to this day haven’t actually done my hair, unless I have some sort of event or meeting,” she said. “I tell everyone who cuts my hair, ‘You need to cut it in a way that I can shower and go because I will not do myself, I don’t have time.’ So it just works. It’s a lot easier to manage and it’s much more free for me.”

To keep up with Jenna Dewan Tatum, follow her on Instagram here.

What do you think is Jenna Dewan Tatum’s sexiest Instagram post?

Up Next:

[H/T Instagram: Jenna Dewan Tatum]