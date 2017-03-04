Jenna Dewan Tatum’s Throwback Photo Shows Off Post-Baby Body

Jenna Dewan Tatum has established herself as one of the top performers in the world of dance, which means she has to make sure to keep a toned figure to pull off incredible moves. Dewan might have superhuman athleticism but is, in fact, a mere mortal. This means that when she got pregnant with her daughter Everly, she put on weight. However, the actress put in the time and hard work necessary to get her body back into top shape, as you can see from the photo below.

From looking at her toned midriff, you wouldn’t at all be able to tell that Dewan had ever had a baby. Granted, the actress didn’t mention how soon after she had her daughter the above photo shoot took place, so it’s possible she had plenty of time to work out, but her physique is still commendable.

Dewan is currently gearing up for her brand-new dance competition reality series, World of Dance, to premiere later this Spring. The actress is a judge on the show, alongside Jennifer Lopez, where performers compete to win the grand prize of $1 million.

