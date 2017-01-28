Jenna Dewan Tatum Reveals Fiery Red Selfie

Jenna Dewan Tatum has been showing off some behind-the-scenes pics from her upcoming dance competition show World of Dance, and if these outfits are any indicator, it looks like the Step Up star will be pulling out all the stops.

🎤🌟 A photo posted by Jenna Dewan Tatum (@jennaldewan) on Jan 27, 2017 at 10:54pm PST

The star recently shared a dazzling red outfit on Instagram, featuring an emoji of a microphone as the caption, making us wonder if maybe the show will feature the star doing more than just dance. Is it possible she’d need some singing skills for the show? There’s no official premiere date yet so it looks like we’ll have to wait.

If Tatum starring in a new dance competition show isn’t enough to get you excited, the show will feature Tatum teaming up with Jennifer Lopez, who has also been taking to Instagram to share behind-the-scenes images.

Tatum and Lopez will serve as judges on the new series, along with Dancing with the Stars regulars Derek Hough and Ne-Yo. Te 10-episode series will pit dancers of all ages with various backgrounds against one another to compete for the chance to take home a whopping $1 million prize.

Considering how many looks behind-the-scenes we’ve gotten and how fantastic Jenna has been looking, we can be pretty sure the series will give us more reasons to love the performer. Plus, once the show is in full swing, we can probably anticipate seeing even more regular updates on her Instagram featuring highlights of the show.

Are you looking forward to the Jennifer Lopez and Jenna Dewan Tatum collaboration? Let us know in the comments!

