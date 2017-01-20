Jenna Dewan Tatum Reveals Bombshell Esquire Photoshoot Picture

It looks like Jenna Dewan Tatum is throwing back her Thursday photo to a risqué photoshoot the actress did with Esquire. Needless to say, her photo will definitely make you want to look up the past issue.

Tatum doesn’t have a problem sharing sexy photos that she loves, and it’s clear that she has an affinity for this sultry shot. It shows Tatum laying on a bed wearing nothing by a sexy black lacy corset and panties.

“#tbt @esquire” was all Tatum captioned the throwback photo.

#tbt @esquire 👋🏽 A photo posted by Jenna Dewan Tatum (@jennaldewan) on Jan 19, 2017 at 12:00pm PST

But, it is her follower’s responses that really showcase how amazing this photo it of the Step Up actress.

“Girl crush,” said one follower.

“Gorgeous, nothing more to say…” commented another.

But it was aleper1986 that said it best, “Booooooom.”

Despite the amount of love for her Esquire photo, Tatum also posted a few, older photos from when she was a young dancer. She is photographed dancing around what looks like a lobby, wearing a black costume, laughing and having fun.

#tbt 😂💃🏻💃🏻 (that hair! That outfit..!!!) A photo posted by Jenna Dewan Tatum (@jennaldewan) on Jan 19, 2017 at 12:50pm PST

“(that hair! That outfit…!!!!!)” she captioned the older throwback photos.

Jenna owned throwback Thursday this week. One sexy throwback, and a couple of dorky and adorable throwbacks from her early years. Throwback Thursday win.

