Jenna Dewan Tatum Just Gave Us A First Look At World Of Dance In Her Stunning Dress

Jenna Dewan Tatum has recently become our latest Instagram obsession, from the photos she posts of her daughter to the adorable pictures she posts with husband Channing Tatum, and the hits keep coming. The actress gave her followers an inside look at the upcoming series World of Dance with a glimpse of one of her glamorous outfits.

Show day🌟 It takes a village people! #worldofdance #comingsoon A photo posted by Jenna Dewan Tatum (@jennaldewan) on Jan 20, 2017 at 8:36pm PST

The new dancing competition show, helmed by Jennifer Lopez, looks like it could give Dancing with the Stars a run (or waltz) for its money for the best show featuring celebrities dancing.

Details on the show have been pretty minimal, but its official site says the series “brings the world’s elite dancers together to compete in epic battles of artistry, precision and athleticism. Solo artists compete against duos and crews in an unlimited range of dance, including hip-hop, krumping, popping, locking, tap, ballet, break dancing, ballroom, clogging, stomping and more.”

If nothing else, the few teases we’ve seen of the series promises we’ll get to see some fabulous outfits on some of our favorite celebrities, so that sounds like a winning combination.

[H/T Instagram/jennaldewan]