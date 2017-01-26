Jenelle Evans From Teen Mom 2 Reveals Details About Her Third Pregnancy

Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans recently welcomed her third child into the world and last night’s episode of the series showed her playing coy when producers tried to get her to admit to her pregnancy. Evans wanted to come forward to explain how the show’s editing was a little misleading and that she felt robbed of revealing her pregnancy in the way she wanted.

One of the show’s producers explained that one scene involving Jenna and her boyfriend David Eason rubbing her stomach and looking happy, using that as proof that she was pregnant. In reality, that scene was filmed months before Teen Mom 2 began filming and was shot for a Teen Mom reunion special. The couple appeared happy for good reason, as Jenelle had just learned she was pregnant, but sadly, she had a miscarriage.

“Before we flew out to the Teen Mom 2 reunion [in April], the car footage was filmed,” Jenelle told MTV News. “Ten minutes before we filmed, my endocrinologist called me and said, ‘You’re pregnant.’ But I didn’t tell Kristen or anyone I was pregnant — I kept it a secret.”

When she landed in Los Angeles, she knew something was wrong. “I contacted an ob/gyn when I started bleeding, and I said, ‘My endocrinologist is telling me I’m pregnant, and now I’m bleeding,’” Jenelle described. “He did an ultrasound [and] urine test, and he told me I was not pregnant.”

It wasn’t until months after that scene was filmed did Jenelle get pregnant with her third child. Jenelle knew she had the miscarriage and was telling the truth when talking to the producer, but it was her car accident that revealed her following pregnancy.

Jenelle had hoped for a traditional pregnancy reveal, but unfortunately, that wasn’t the case. She confessed, “I wanted to do a pregnancy reveal, and it pushed my date revealing this further and further away. And it’s unfortunate because every situation in my life centers around court, cops and getting in trouble. Even when I find out I’m pregnant again, it has to involve that. So I waited until all of the focus was away from that police report, then I’m going to reveal that I’m pregnant.”

Hopefully, Jenelle can focus on having a happy and healthy child and will be able to forget the reveal she was denied.

