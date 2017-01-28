New Horrific Details Have Surfaced About Jeffrey Epstein According To New Lawsuit

All new details have surfaced regarding Jeffrey Epstein and you will be absolutely horrified.

A woman, who is going by the alias “Jane Doe 43,” has accused the Wall Street mogul of luring her into his sex trafficking ring after promising to use his wealth and connections in order to help her get into college, according to Daily Mail.

Jane Doe 43 filed a federal lawsuit against Epstein in the US District Court in New York. The woman is seeking to be rewarded for the damage that was caused to her for performing sex acts on him.

The woman also filed the lawsuit against Epstein’s employees including Ghislaine Maxwell, Sarah Kellen, Lesley Groff, and Natalya Malyshev.

According to Jane Doe 43, she says that Epstein, who was 50 at the time of the alleged crimes, had a compulsive sexual preference for underage girls that could be as young as 13 or as old as 25.

The court papers read: “When she [Jane Doe 43] knew him he’d have sex virtually every day and assisted in the development and execution of a sex trafficking scheme designed to fulfill his sexual desires.”

Back in 2008, Epstein pleaded guilty on a single charge of soliciting an underage prostitute. He served 13 months of an 18-month sentence, and was forced to register as a sex offender.

Jane Doe 43 also accuses Epstein’s high-ranking employees of being involved in the sex trafficking enterprise. She claims that Ghislaine Maxwell was the one who recruited the young

She claims that Ghislaine Maxwell was the one who recruited the young girls, and that she was the one responsible for concealing the crimes. Sarah Kellen also recruited girls for Epstein, and she was in charge of setting up the pedophile’s schedule for his interactions with young girls.

The victim accused Epstein of forcing her to give him massages that would lead to sexual activity.

“Maxwell instructed [Jane Doe 43] how to massage Epstein using the techniques that he preferred,” the court papers read. “During Plaintiff’s first massage, Defendant Epstein converted it into a sexual act and made it known to Plaintiff that further sex would be required in order for her to obtain the assistance he promised and to avoid Defendants’ threatened retaliation if Plaintiff did not perform as demand.”

The lawsuit continues by stating: “The Defendants transported Plaintiff in interstate and foreign commerce, and affecting interstate and foreign commerce, for these sexual purposes.”

After Epstein was initially sentenced to prison in 2008, a handful of other women have come forth with similarly shocking accusations of sexual abuse.

What are your thoughts about these new details regarding Jeffrey Epstein?

[H/T Daily Mail]